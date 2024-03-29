'Cowboy Carter' pushing boundaries in country music, paving way for Black artists in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beyoncé is breaking boundaries in country music. Her new album, "Cowboy Carter," was released overnight.

Friday night fans of both Beyoncé and country music can unite for a listening party on Broadway.

People are invited to come up on ACME's rooftop in their best cowboy inspired style, so grab your cowboy hat, boots, and all the denim to celebrate this album that is making waves in the country music scene.

The party starts at 9 p.m. and all 27 tracks on the album will begin playing at 11 p.m.

The party will be hosted by two Nashville based DJs, Neahnwest, and Aaron Bell, also known as DJ A.B. Eastwood.

Bell said he noticed nothing was happening on Broadway to celebrate Beyoncé's first country album and he wanted to change that.

In an Instagram post last week, Beyoncé referenced how she did not feel welcomed when she performed at the CMA Awards in Nashville in 2016.

He said if Beyoncé felt that, you can only imagine how Black artists who live and work in Music City feel.

He hopes this album helps to shift that culture.

"As a creative here in town I know that I've dealt with that," said Bell. "And I wanted to celebrate her for still persevering, showing us to persevere. But also celebrate those who are also creatives here in this space and going through that on the daily."

The party is meant to push for this change, and be a safe space for artists and all music lovers. That is why the party is titled "Kinfolk," as in family.

He said he wants the event to show Black artists, and Beyoncé herself that they are welcome here in Nashville.

The album pushes the boundaries people have set for what is considered real "country music."

Bell said he hopes "Cowboy Carter" will take down the barriers, helping other Black country artists get a spotlight. He also wants Black people to no longer feel limited to specific genres of music.

In the album, Beyoncé speaks directly to how the Houston native has been told she is both too country and not country enough.

The album got the seal of approval from some big Country music legends who are featured — Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

"It's beautiful to see especially Dolly Parton who is like the queen of country in my opinion. She's always been someone who's always been accepting of other things to come into the country genre. I feel like that's a seal of approval that should override anything as far like what is true country," said Bell.

Cowboy Carter also features some up and coming Black country artists such as Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, and Wille Jones.

Bell said he hopes this album will influence more Black people to also learn their roots in country music, and should feel comfortable embracing it.