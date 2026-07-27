Coy "Denver" Parton, older brother of Dolly Parton, dead at 82

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coy "Denver" Parton, Dolly Parton's older brother, died July 23. He was 82.

Denver, the third of 12 Parton siblings, was a crane operator who built bridges. He also was a homestead farmer and hunter, according to his obituary.

He was predeceased by four of his siblings and his wife, Carolyn Parton.