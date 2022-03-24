Coyote Ugly reopening in downtown after Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coyote Ugly will reopen its doors in downtown Nashville, according to its social media pages.

The bar closed indefinitely after the Nashville bombing in 2020 at its 154 Second Ave. N location.

"It has been a long year and a half or so, but the world-famous Coyote Ugly Nashville will be swinging its saloon doors back open next month," the business wrote on its website.

In light of reopening the bar, management is looking for new employees. The hiring fair will happen April 2-3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

For more information, email nashville@coyoteuglysaloon.com.