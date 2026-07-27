Cracker Barrel announces CEO switch

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cracker Barrel announced a CEO switch on Monday.

Julie Masino, who has been the company's CEO since 2023, announced that she will step down, effective August 10. Masino will be succeeded by David Deno, who previously served as CEO of Bloomin' Brands, which owns Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill.

Masino oversaw the company during the debate over the company's logo in 2025.

Masino will stay with Cracker Barrel in an advisory capacity to support the transition until October 9.

Deno said in a statement, "Cracker Barrel is a truly iconic American brand, defined by its unique combination of warm country hospitality, timeless appeal, and deep connection with guests across generations. I am honored to lead the Cracker Barrel team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of this remarkable brand."

Cracker Barrel owns 660 locations in 43 states.