'Crammed in like sardines:' Swifties lament procedures during Nissan Stadium lightning delay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Swifties are still probably catching up on sleep after an hours-long lightning delay before Taylor Swift's final show in Nashville Sunday night.

Thanks to that delay, some have some bad blood with Nissan Stadium.

For Cindy Jenkins from Indianapolis, Sunday was supposed to be the fulfillment of a months-long dream for her and her kids after scoring Taylor Swift tickets.

"I couldn't believe it. I just don't ever get that lucky, so I was super excited especially because my sister and nieces were going," Jenkins said.

But when the storms rolled in and the stadium told people to move undercover, Jenkins says that all changed.

"It starts to downpour. We're crammed in like sardines in the hall. People started pushing and shoving, not like they're being malicious about it, they just didn't have anywhere to go," Jenkins said.

Nissan Stadium says its shelter-in-place approach is about getting people safely under covered areas, but Jenkins says stadium staff could have done a better job in the middle of it all.

"There was no staff directing anybody. We never saw people saying 'here's a good place.' They made one announcement to say you could go to a certain ramp, but how do you even get there? It was wall-to-wall people," Jenkins said.

She said that frustration gave way to fear, as the storm system kept barreling down.

"I'm looking out. I can see all these people on ramps outside. They're in the halls on the ramps. I'm thinking if a tornado hits, there's gonna be a ton of people getting hurt or killed, even by debris if nothing else," Jenkins said.

Nissan Stadium says there was water available at fountains and filling stations throughout the hours-long delay, and that there were no severe medical emergencies Sunday because of the delay and crowding.

But after what she and her family went through, Jenkins offers an invitation to Swift that doesn't involve Nashville.

"I'm wishing she was in Indianapolis because we have a great stadium about the same size with a retractable roof," Jenkins said.