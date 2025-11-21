Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Crash blocks eastbound lanes at Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Pike

Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash at Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Pike was reported at 2:59 p.m. Friday, blocking all eastbound lanes. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

This is developing.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.