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Crash blocks I-40 West in Madison County near MM 86.4

Crash blocks I-40 West in Madison County near Exit 87
TDOT
Crash blocks I-40 West in Madison County near Exit 87
Posted

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are blocked in Madison County due to police activity.

The incident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Friday near mile marker 86.4.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all westbound travel lanes are closed.

Both the left and right shoulders remain open.

No additional details about the police activity have been released.

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