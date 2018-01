NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The right lanes of Interstate 40 East in Nashville have been blocked due to a fatal crash.

It happened Monday evening around 4:40 p.m. at mile marker 212 near Elm Hill Pike.

Multiple vehicle were involved and officials said serious injuries were reported. A person was transported from the scene and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The road isn't expect to be cleared until 10 p.m.