Crash Causes Downed Utility Lines, Closes Road

LEBANON, Tenn. - A road has closed in Lebanon after a crash caused downed utility lines.

Authorities with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the wreck happened in the 6300 block of Franklin Road just east of Bridgestone Parkway Sunday morning.

The crash broke a utility pole, which caused the lines to fall.

Reports stated crews needed six hours to repair the damage. The roadway was estimated to reopen around 1 p.m.

Possible detours include Interstate 40, Highway 109, and Interstate 840. View traffic map here.