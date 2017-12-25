Crash Downs Power Pole, Closes Harding Place In Nashville

9:16 AM, Dec 25, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A portion of Harding Place in Nashville has been blocked after a driver crashed into a pole, downing power lines in the area. 

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Monday on Harding Place, between Jonquil Drive and Nolensville Pike.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash into the pole.

The driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A handful of power outages were reported in the area.

The road was expected to be closed for much of the day while crews work to clear the lines.

