Crash Involving Fatal Shooting Shuts Down I-40

7:26 PM, Sep 1, 2018
34 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed in a shooting on Interstate 40.

The incident was initially just reported as a crash; however, authorities said a shooting took place just prior to the crash involving multiple vehicles.

The scene was located near the exits for Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike Saturday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed one person was killed in the shooting. Another victim, who was injured in the crash, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The roadway was closed to eastbound traffic, and it was not expected to reopen until 10 p.m. Westbound drivers were not affected. See traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top