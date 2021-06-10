Crash survivor saved by nearby Army recruitment soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a terrifying moment as a truck comes barreling down a Clarksville road, hitting several other cars.

The whole thing was prompted by an SUV illegally passing in a two-way turn lane, and it was all caught on a dash camera.

Joshua Cozart is happy to be really sore today -- given what could have happened to him Monday -- something his company dashcam caught every second of.

Facing backed-up traffic, a white SUV illegally passed Joshua in a two-way turn lane, causing a crash up ahead with a dump truck, leading to the impact on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The impact turned Cozart's truck on its side. As the smoke clears, other drivers get out of their cars.

But amazingly, in just seconds, the first help arrives -- soldiers from the army recruitment center just feet away.

Seven cars were involved in the crash, but civilians and soldiers immediately came to everyone's aid -- eventually cutting Joshua out of his seat belt and getting him free.

With no serious injuries, Joshua says he's now ready to pay it forward.

"The EMTs the paramedics, from their humor and going above and beyond, I just want to thank you today, and you can believe the moment I have an opportunity to pass on the attributes of love and care, I will do so," said Cozart.