Crash victim hit by state trooper says he'll get $35K, despite $2 million in medical bills

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Ashland City man was severely injured and put into a 10-day coma after an off-duty state trooper — who was drinking — crashed into his car in 2022.

Just last week, the victim says he got a payout of $35,000, despite having $2 million in medical expenses.

"The pain was excruciating," remembered Stephan Lambert, who had a long list of injuries, including 18 broken ribs and 5 fractured vertebrae.

"The judge awarded $108,000 but only granted 35,000 in restitution," he explained.

A traffic crash report details an off-duty highway patrol trooper, Steven Brown, had been driving along Ashland City road when he veered into another lane and crashed into Lambert's car.

Several reports state he had been drinking.

Montgomery County court records show he pleaded guilty to vehicular assault.

"It's completely changed the course of my life. It's changed my family's life," said Lambert. "We're still trying to heal to this day."

He hopes others think twice about making the same lapse in judgment.

"You don't have to be a bad person to make this mistake. I still wholeheartedly believe Mr. Brown is a good man," said Lambert. "But all it takes is one. One time, and one mistake."

Tennessee Highway Patrol said they have since terminated former trooper Brown.