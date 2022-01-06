Crashes reported across Middle Tennessee as snow covers roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As heavy snow moves into Tennessee, the road conditions are beginning to deteriorate.

Watch our live coverage below:

Replay: Talk of the Town

Roads across Middle Tennessee are covered in snow as the region remains under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. Multiple crashes have been reported on Thursday morning, including at Interstate 65 S. near Harding Place, I-65 N. near the downtown loop and I-40 W. near the Nashville International Airport.

Metro police said at 10:26 a.m. Briley Parkway southbound between Two Rivers Parkway and Lebanon Pike is blocked by a multi-vehicle crash. In East Nashville, the 500 block of Broadmoor Drive is closed due to vehicles unable to navigate the slick hill.

In the Germantown area of Nashville, a fire truck and bus collided on Jefferson Street.

Fire truck and a bus collided on Jefferson street. No word on injuries at this time… but just an example of how the roads are dangerous & slick. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/W4VoXB01Lw — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) January 6, 2022

In Rutherford County, deputies responded to at least nine crashes so far. Five crashes reportedly caused injuries: State Route 96 E.; I-24 at mile marker 92; Weakley Lane at Fate Sanders; Independent Hill Road off State Route 96 W. The Sheriff's Office reported four other crashes that did not cause injuries: Cynthia Lane off U.S. Highway 231; Burnt Knob Road near Almaville; I-24 at mile marker 86; Old Nashville Highway at Scenic Drive.

Several crashes have been reported in Sumner County. Emergency staff said they are responding to a crash at Bledsoe Creek Bridge that has shut down the roadway, causing traffic into Gallatin; Crashes were also reported at Rockland Road, Stop 30, Red River and S. Water.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay home and off the roads if possible. If you have to get out, use extreme caution. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said you must drive and need roadway assistance, call *847.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation prepared for the weather on Wednesday by treating the roads with brine. Now that the snow has made its way to the area, TDOT has crews out plowing the snow and icing the roads.

TDOT will clear roads based on a priority list, starting with main roads like interstates and high traffic routes. Then, crews will move to secondary state routes. County and city roads will fall to their respective transportation departments.