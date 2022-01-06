TDOT brines roads as winter weather approaches in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT trucks started brining state roads early Wednesday in preparation for winter storms.

The government agency opened up the salt barn and crews began around the clock shifts. They've prepared snow plows in the expectations that road conditions could deteriorate into Thursday as snow covers the mid-state.

"We have 43,000 tons of salt ready and more than 500,000 gallons of brine. So, we're fully stocked, we're prepared," said Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT spokesperson for Region 3.

Hammonds asked drivers to give TDOT crews space as they do their jobs after the storm hits. She said it's important drivers slow down on the roadways in general when conditions are icy.

Hardware stores are seeing an increased demand for goods used in snow and ice removal. Cole Guthrie, the owner of Guthrie's Ace Hardware in West Nashville, said they've pre-ordered lots of items, including sleds.

"One of the biggest concerns that I have is the cold temperatures," said Guthrie.

He added that much of what he was selling were deicing chemicals for pipes.

Nashville's DOT started doing the same as TDOT but on city roads. A spokesperson said they often cooperate with the state agency during winter storms.

