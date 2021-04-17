Creative Girls Rock hopes to inspire with new North Nashville mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new mural is coming to a popular stretch of North Nashville. The nonprofit Creative Girls Rock started their work Thursday night, painted the base layers Friday and layered in more of the details on Saturday.

Of course, murals are nothing new in Nashville. Public artwork about girls of color, created by girls of color certainly is. "They’re working the magic with the brushes, all day long," said Elisheba Israel Morzik, the artist who designed the mural. Morzik designed the mural, but young women and community volunteers are the ones actually putting the paint on the wall.

It was an idea that started with Charmin Bates, founder of Creative Girls Rock. "We applied for the grant and got approved, so this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without Metro Arts," said Bates.

After she got the funding, she needed a location. Bates says she knew it had to be in North Nashville. "This is a neighborhood that could use the motivation and encouragement," said Bates.

Without hesitation, one of Nashville's favorite pizza spots, Slim & Husky's, offered up their carryout location on Buchanan Street as their canvas. "It was an easy decision, quick decision," said Derrick Moore, owner of Slim & Husky's.

Then came the designing process. They involved creative girls from across the nation. "So they had about 30 flowers that they could choose from our website," explained Bates. "When they come to Nashville they can take a picture next to their picture with their name on it."

Floating amongst the flowers in the design, are words of inspiration. "Artist… beautiful… intelligent… worthy -- just to remind us who you are as a creative," said Bates.

The mural isn't even finished yet, and already it's reaching that goal. "There was a lady that drove by yesterday, she says she had a very rough week and she saw our mural and she says it just brought her peace," said Bates.

"Because sometimes all people need to do is see something to inspire them to make a change, to inspire them to pass on good fortune," said Morzik.

The hope is, one day, the new mural will become an old favorite. "I’m like man -- this thing is just going to be amazing," said Moore.

The mural is expected to be completed by Sunday.

