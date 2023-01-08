Creative Girls Rock hosts winter back to school drive at Napier Elementary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville public school students will be returning to class Monday after the holiday break, but before the school year resumes community organizations want to make sure students have the supplies needed to be successful.

The non-profit, Creative Girls Rock, hosted a 'Back to School Bash' at Napier Elementary School. Volunteers handed out dozens of backpacks filled with school supplies.

Families were also able to get diapers and new winter gear such as jackets and hats. Founder and Executive Director of Creative Girls Rock, Charmin Bates, said they hosted the drive in the South Nashville neighborhood to address the lack of resources available in the community and to make sure students can finish the school year on a strong note.

"A lot of organizations partner in August, but after winter break, a lot of those supplies are gone. And so, we thought it was important to have a second semester back to school drive to prepare the students for the second semester," Bates said.

Volunteers say families who were not able to make it out today can still get some school supplies by calling the school and arranging a pick up time.