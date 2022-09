NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're looking for a way to spend your Monday evening, why not head downtown for a benefit concert!

The CreatiVets benefit concert helps local veterans heal through music and the arts. Tickets are still available for the show which features the likes of Brett Young, Drake White and Craig Campbell just to name a few.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. at the CMA Theatre, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Still looking to buy tickets? You can get them here.