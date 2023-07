CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials from Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Button Court just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews report that the same residence was part of a previous arson investigation.

The owner of the home was not present when officials fought the flames. No injuries were reported to any other individuals or crew members at the scene.

No further information is available at this time as investigations continue.