Crews Respond To Madison House Fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to the scene of a house fire in Madison.
The incident was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of Nawakwa Trail.
Details of the fire were unknown.
Heavy smoke and some flames could be seen coming from the home.
Heavy smoke is coming from the home. Waiting to speak to officials for more info. pic.twitter.com/pGQCL4rYBC— Jesse Knutson (@JesseKnutsonNC5) January 19, 2018
This fire appears to keep on spreading - flames now coming out of the middle of the roof. pic.twitter.com/uBd0sh0VWC— Jesse Knutson (@JesseKnutsonNC5) January 19, 2018