Crews Respond To Madison House Fire

12:17 PM, Jan 19, 2018
12 mins ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to the scene of a house fire in Madison.

The incident was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of Nawakwa Trail.

Details of the fire were unknown.

Heavy smoke and some flames could be seen coming from the home.

