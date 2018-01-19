Crews Respond To Madison House Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to the scene of a house fire in Madison.

The incident was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of Nawakwa Trail.

Details of the fire were unknown.

Heavy smoke and some flames could be seen coming from the home.

Heavy smoke is coming from the home. Waiting to speak to officials for more info. pic.twitter.com/pGQCL4rYBC — Jesse Knutson (@JesseKnutsonNC5) January 19, 2018