Crews respond to multiple car fires in parking lot on Antioch Pike

Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 29, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike Sunday.

Nashville Fire Department told NewsChannel 5 that crews were dispatched around 7:40 a.m.

Officials were alerted of multiple car fires in the parking lot near Smile Direct Club.

The fire did impact part of the building, leaving structural damage that has left that area unusable.

No injuries are reported at this time. NFD crews are actively working to put out hot spots at the scene.

NFD is investigating the cause of the fires. No further information is available at this time.

