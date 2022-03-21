Watch
News

Actions

Crews searching for Kentucky miner after roof collapse

police blue lights 2019.jpg
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
police blue lights 2019.jpg
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 14:43:29-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Crews are searching for a Kentucky miner who was working alone when a roof collapsed deep underground.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says 33-year-old James D. Brown of Lynch began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday. It says the collapse happened about a half-hour later, about 14,000 feet down into the coal mine.

The D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County is owned by Inmet Mining LLC, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The statement says the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety sent investigators early Monday to the mine, which has suspended operations while the search continues.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap