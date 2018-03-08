Crews Work To Repair Shelbyville Flume

8:42 AM, Mar 8, 2018
1 hour ago

Crews have been called to repair a collapsed pipe in Shelbyville that could cost the city big bucks.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to repair a collapsed pipe in Shelbyville that could cost the city big bucks.

The pipe collapse was reported at the Shelbyville-Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. The city manager said he wants to stress that the damage was done to the old piping – not the new piping that was installed couple of years ago.

In 2015, a similar incident happened when a rainstorm collapsed another part of the old pipe.

In that case, they had to use $600,000 from the emergency reserve fund to fix the flume, which caused a large hole in the parking lot between the city police and fire departments.

They had just borrowed more than $1 million to pay for two other ones earlier this year. 

The city said it will release more information as the inspections continue Thursday.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top