Teen Sought In Green Hills Kidnapping, Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old in connection with a kidnapping and robbery in the Green Hills area of Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said Sanquez Jones has been identified as the third suspect from the August 7 incident.

A 33-year-old victim told police that he arrived home at 10 p.m. that night and parked inside his garage. When he opened the car door, he was immediately struck in the head and saw a pistol pointed at him.

Two suspects demanded money and tried to take his car. However, they didn’t know how to drive one with a manual transmission.

They then forced the victim to go with them to an ATM to make a withdrawal. He said they threatened to kill him and his family.

After receiving the victim’s cash, the suspects fled. The victim walked from the ATM to a nearby business and called police.

A Juvenile Court arrest order has been issued, charging Jones with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Anyone seeing Jones was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Two other suspects – 21-year-old Orlando Harris Jr. and 19-year-old Deion Glover – were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping on August 14. They remain in the Metro Jail.

Previous Story:

Police Arrest Green Hills Kidnapping, Robbery Suspects