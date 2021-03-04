Menu

Crossville man arrested on charges relating to January 6 Capitol riots

Office of the U.S. Attorney - Middle District of Tennessee
Bryan Ivey has been arrested on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riots.
Bryan Wayne Ivey
Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:39:02-05

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested in Cookeville early Thursday morning by FBI agents on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6.

Officials from the Justice Department said 28-year-old Bryan Wayne Ivey, of Crossville, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

The department released photos allegedly of Ivey inside the Capitol building the day a mob pushed their way through barriers and stormed the building as a joint Congressional session was underway counting the Electoral College votes in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Ivey.jpg
Bryan Wayne Ivey was arrested on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riot.
Ivey2.jpg
Bryan Wayne Ivey was arrested on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riot.
Ivey4.jpg
Bryan Wayne Ivey was arrested on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riot.

At least eight Tennesseans have been arrested on charges relating to the riot.

