Crossville man arrested on charges relating to January 6 Capitol riots

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested in Cookeville early Thursday morning by FBI agents on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6.

Officials from the Justice Department said 28-year-old Bryan Wayne Ivey, of Crossville, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

The department released photos allegedly of Ivey inside the Capitol building the day a mob pushed their way through barriers and stormed the building as a joint Congressional session was underway counting the Electoral College votes in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Office of the U.S. Attorney - Middle District of Tennessee Bryan Wayne Ivey was arrested on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riot.

At least eight Tennesseans have been arrested on charges relating to the riot.