Crossville man gives chase while driving under the influence, hitting multiple police vehicles

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Crossville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a chase while under the influence of alcohol.

The Crossville Police Department received multiple calls about a man in a silver minivan who was stopped in the middle of the road, "screaming at people on South Main Street." One caller also told dispatch the driver of the vehicle was all over the road and almost caused several accidents.

Adam R. Berrier, 43, was reportedly speeding in a silver-colored minivan on Lantana Road when a Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. Berrier refused to stop and continued to drive around 80 mph in the opposite lane of traffic, passing on a double yellow line and running other drivers off the road, according to an arrest report.

Berrier then turned quickly onto Lantana Drive before looping back towards Lantana Road, where he made a right-hand turn and headed back towards the town of Crossville while driving around 90 mph.

Deputies placed spike strips in the road in an attempt to stop Berrier's vehicle, flattening the passenger tires of the minivan. He reportedly began to drive "even more erratic and flipped the middle finger from his passenger window several times while driving," according to the arrest report.

A second set of spike strips were deployed, which flattened the driver's side tires. Berrier then "began to intentionally swerve at law enforcement" while driving over the speed limit, striking three patrol vehicles - one driven by a Crossville Police Department officer and two Cumberland County Sheriff's Office vehicles.

Berrier's vehicle was forced off the road and he was arrested shortly afterwards. Deputies found a nearly empty bottle of James Foxe Canadian Whiskey in the vehicle and stated in the arrest report that Berrier had "red, watery eyes" while smelling strongly of alcohol.

Berrier was treated by EMS for minor injuries before he was taken in for booking. While waiting to have his blood sample drawn, he reportedly said multiple times that "he drank too much", which caused him to act the way he did during this incident.

Berrier has been charged with felony reckless endangerment with a vehicle, aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and driving on a revoked or suspended license.