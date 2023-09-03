Crowd lines up for autographs at homecoming parade for Nolensville Baseball

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nolensville Little League team is back in town after the program's third straight appearance at the Little League World Series.

"It will be in my life forever. I'll always remember it," said Corbin Cyphers, a player.

Team Manager Randy Huth is the first coach to ever bring a team to the World Series three times in a row.

"For us to put together 12 kids to play on the level we played at.... from a town that's not the size of the towns we played like Seattle and San Bernardino... Nolensville — 15,000 people — for us to have that amount of talent in a small area... it's amazing," said Randy Huth.

Just like in the major leagues, at their homecoming parade, the group of twelve 12-year-old players greeted fans and signed autographs on hats, baseballs and posters. Each player was escorted to the event on a tricked out golf cart.

"Like who makes a golf cart for a little league team? I bet no other team does that," said Grayson May, a player.

Nolensville Baseball's dedicated fan base grew even larger this year with the addition of Stella Weaver. The standout athlete ended up breaking the U.S. record for most hits by a girl at the Little League World Series.

She shared some advice for kids just getting into the game.

"Just have as much fun as you can," Weaver said. "It's all about having fun, and trust yourself."

While the team may not have won the Series, they sure have won over the community.

"They should never hang their heads. There's a lot of lessons they will carry forward from this experience and we're just all very proud of them," said Jason Hunter, a fan.

Nolensville was eliminated from the Little League World Series after a loss to California. California went on to win the whole thing.

