Crowd of blind walkers head downtown for White Cane Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know how it is in downtown Nashville. It's loud.

Standing in a crowd downtown, I found John Hewett.

"You mean to tell me it's not the Pancake Pantry line?!" he laughed. "No, no. This is not the Pancake Pantry line, buddy."

Hewett's been downtown a lot and knows what to expect. His perception has changed so much since he lost his sight.

It happened just last year.

"It was sudden," Hewett nodded. "I woke up one morning. It was kinda cloudy. I went to the emergency room. They said, 'your optic nerve has basically decided to retire.'"

Since then, Hewett's come to realize how challenging it can be for a blind person to navigate a place like downtown Nashville.

"It's really hard with all the music and all the party buses to figure out all the traffic stuff," Hewett said. "Nobody knows what you're going through like people who have been going through it."

Hewett was surrounded by a crowd of other people downtown on a similar journey.

"This is a celebration of National White Cane Day," said Tracey Fields, president of the National Federation of the Blind Tennessee Nashville chapter. "It's just to show we can get out and interact in the community just like anyone else."

Fields' chapter and the You Cane Give non-profit co-sponsored a White Cane Day Walk.

A group of blind people with canes walked over the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge together, a showing of ability and independence.

"I don't mind getting out, raising a little cane!" Hewett said.

When Hewett lost his sight, comfort came when he started taking courses through the National Federation of the Blind. He now works with them, serving on committees, giving talks.

"This kind of event helps people realize how independent you can be with a white cane," Hewett said. "There's no shame to what's going on with you. You didn't cause it. It's not your fault. Use a tool that's going to help you live the life you want."

The office of Mayor Freddie O'Connell has sent along something.

"We have October 15 proclamated as National White Cane Day in Nashville," Fields read to the crowd. "The white cane demonstrates and symbolizes the ability to achieve a full and independent life and the capability to work productively in competitive employment."

"We can get out and have fun together and hopefully help the public understand what it's like to be blind," Hewett said.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.