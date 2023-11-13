'Crushed and hurt': Special forces community mourns loss of 5 soldiers

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Flags in multiple states are flying at half-staff after five 160th soldiers died while refueling over the Mediterranean Sea during a training exercise.

The special forces community is mourning and honoring staff Sergeant Tanner Grone, Sgt. Cade Wolfe, Sgt. Andrew Southard, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Dwyer, and Chief Warrant Officer Shane Barnes.

"Personally, we were crushed and hurt by the fact that we’ve lost 5 great warriors," Brian Supko said.

Supko, the Night Stalker Foundation Executive Director, said they will help provide emergency support to the children and spouses left behind.

"There is an entire avalanche of things that they’re going to be going through, emotions, decisions,” Supko said.

He spent 15 years in special operations aviation.

"They take this obligation freely, and unfortunately sometimes there are sacrifices that are made," Supko said.

As the military community and their families grapple with the loss, Supko said they will have an Army behind them to help during this time.

“Their challenges are only just beginning," Supko said, "I mean it’s going to affect their children, it’s going to affect their neighbors there are friends and family that are closely related to all of these fallen soldiers.”

You can make a donation to these families on the Night Stalker Foundation website.