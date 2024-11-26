CSX holds Holiday Express celebration for community impacted by Hurricane Helene

ERWIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a devastating year for an East Tennessee community and the many communities surrounding it. Something's just happened in tribute to the resilience of a place.

"We're never early on anything!" laughed Kathy Smith, shocked to see herself in a long line in her city's downtown. "We're always a day late and a dollar short!"

"How are you doing? You doing okay?" she asked other residents in the line. "Whew! Oh goodness, it's still cold out here."

"This is J. Henry," Kathy said, standing next to a boy in his winter coat. "This is my grandson."

We were going to be waiting a few more mintues, so I asked Kathy to tell me about her home — the mountain town of Erwin, Tennessee.

"A lot of art, artsy people," she began. "It's a God fearing community. It's a patriot town. We have a lot of military people, a lot of hard workers."

Even if you didn't know anything about Erwin and were dropped right into the middle of their downtown, you'd still know something has happened here from the Erwin Strong signs.

"It was pretty quick once it started happening," Kathy remembered. "We started hearing all kinds of things and warnings from our utility companies. Power went out everywhere. I didn't get any damage with my house, thank God, but I got a lot of damage with my heart. This is just unbelievable that this happened to our town. It's not anything you would ever imagine. It doesn't look the same. It's just so hard to see this happen to so many people."

Flooding in the wake of Hurricane Helene in September has left damage throughout Erwin. Seven workers of a plastics factory died in the flooding.

"It was the Nolichucky River," Kathy continued. "We had warnings, you know, about the water. We got the emergency about evacuating the hospital, and about 60 people were on top of the hospital. The water was up to the very top of the hospital building. There's still people just above us in North Carolina who don't have a place to live. They're staying in tents, and it's getting cold. We need help for them."

Kathy decided she was going to help in the way she could.

"Well, I'm a quilter, so a group of us got together and made 58 blankets and small quilts for the victims," she said. "I think it's very important to give people just a ray of joy, just a little bit of joy to celebrate the holiday season."

That brings us to the long line in Erwin where Kathy stood at the very front. The wait was over.

"It's just showing that people care about us and not forgotten what's happened," Kathy said. "It's going to get us through it with just a little joy, y'know?"

Kathy and a crowd in Erwin headed toward a tent lit up in lights. CSX was hosting the CSX Holiday Express celebration. It was a chance for Erwin to gather and enjoy time together after all that's happened this year.

CSX gave a $5,000 donation to five regional organizations: East Tennessee Foundation, United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, The Mitchell County Development Foundation, The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Manna Foodbank. The goal is help flood recovery and relief.

Included in the event was a concert by Americana singer-songwriter Drew Holcomb, gifts for the crowd, and meals from Chick-fil-A. There was another big appearance.

"Who are you looking forward to seeing?" I asked one woman.

"Santa Claus!" she said. "I'm 66-years-old and never got to see him before."

"What are you going to do when you see Santa?" I asked.

"I'd like to hug his neck!" she laughed.

Santa arrived riding on a 1902 Clinchfield Locomotive decorated in lights. Seemingly right on cue, it began to snow in Erwin.

"People care, and they come back to give a little bit," Kathy said.

Do you have a positive good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.