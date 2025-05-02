Court releases juvenile records of Antioch High School shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Juvenile Court Clerk has released the records of the Antioch High School shooter.

Legislators passed a law specifically to allow his records to come to light in the 2025 Tennessee General Assembly.

An initial examination shows Solomon Henderson was arrested twice in Nashville. Both incidents were prior to Jan. 22, when he opened fire inside his school, killing one student and himself.

Per his juvenile records, one arrest was in November 2023 for sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said he downloaded child porn from the internet. The second arrest happened when he brought a box cutter on school property and reckless endangerment in October 2024.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates continues to review the records and examine the shooter's history.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email ben.hall@newschannel5.com.