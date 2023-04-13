Cumberland Co. HS locked down, student found with unloaded gun

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high school in Crossville was placed on lockdown Thursday after a report of a student with a handgun was made, resulting in the student being detained by police.

Cumberland County High School administrators were notified around 12:50 p.m. that a student was potentially carrying a gun on campus, says the Crossville Police Department. The campus was immediately placed on "hard lock down," and the School Resource Officer located the student within five minutes of the report.

Crossville police says the student was detained by the SRO and an unloaded handgun was discovered.

The lockdown was lifted after the student was detained and the weapon was secured.

No information about charges being made against the student has been provided by Crossville police.