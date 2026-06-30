Cumberland River Compact is turning Nashville parking lots into rainwater-filtering green spaces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Green spaces are popping up in parking lots across Davidson County, and it’s about more than just aesthetics.

Cumberland River Compact is turning ordinary parking spots into projects where they can more efficiently drain rainwater.

Using grant funding from the American Rescue Plan, they created these green spaces meant to collect and filter rainwater before it feeds into the storm drain.

Doing so cleans the water before it makes it’s way downstream and in this case, to the nearby wetlands by Tennessee State University.

Last week, Levi Ismail spoke with Gray Perry, Program Manager, Cumberland River Compact, who says these projects have long-term impacts for everyone, including animals.

"What we’re trying to do is incorporate more of that green space by depaving it, tilling up the soil, doing some remediation, and then planting trees and plants that are native that can bring in a lot of wildlife and beauty, but are also a benefit to the community and storm water too as well."

By the end of this summer, at least six of these projects will have been complete with more than 3,100 square feet of depaving in North Nashville.

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