Cupcake Collection's New Orleans location damaged in Hurricane Ida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local business owner said her cupcake shop in New Orleans was impacted by Hurricane Ida. This comes after its sister store, Cupcake Collection, was damaged during the 2020 tornado outbreak in Tennessee.

Mignon Francois said the business has some water damage, and the patio is in disarray after Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. While at her Germantown location, she's been busy helping her employees down in Louisiana. "I was looking for some temporary housing for them, secured some hotels for them because the last thing I want them to do is have to depend on whatever they’re using as their daily resource," Francois said.

Some of those employees are coming to Nashville to work at the shop to make ends meet. "I’m hopeful because I know things are happening to you are actually happening for you, if you’ll see them that way," Francois said.

When it rains, it pours. The saying couldn't be more true. Currently, crews are working on fixing part of her shop on Sixth Avenue that was damaged by the tornado. "I always feel like out of crisis comes opportunity," Francois said.

Francois said they will be fine, but she's worried about displaced New Orleans families who are blowing all their money on hotels. "The majority of Americans are one paycheck from being homeless sometimes, and people are using the little that they already have, and have used their rent money for three days in a hotel.," Francois said.

She said if you know anyone displaced, send them money on Venmo or Cash App. "What people need right now is money," she said.

Her son started a Twitter chain about it.

I say everyone in Louisiana drops their Cash App info & see what stranger blesses them. It’s gonna be a very long month for us all. 🙏🏾$jpfxx — JACQ FRANÇOI$. (@jacqpfrancois) August 30, 2021

She said her family who lives in Louisiana was also impacted by Hurricane Katrina. When Ida hit on the anniversary, it brought up a lot of emotions. Fortunately, they're OK.

It will take some time to get both Cupcake Collections back to 100% but Francois is staying optimistic.