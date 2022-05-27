Custodian at The Covenant School shares his hidden talent on graduation day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't have to be a teacher to make an impression on a student, and at one school graduation, a school custodian made things memorable.

Anthony McGowan is the facilities manager at The Covenant School in Green Hills. He often sings while he works, but rarely does he have an audience.

"I really specifically enjoy tuning up — as I call it — in the sanctuary," McGowan said.

But on graduation day, "Mr. Anthony's" hidden talent is front and center for all to hear.

"I've been able to participate in the graduation ceremony for nine to 10 years, and I look forward to that each year," McGowan said.

Mr. Anthony always sings The Lord's Prayer.

"The Lord's Prayer is a dear song to my heart. It has so many messages in that song," he said.

His colleagues describe it as one of the most moving parts of the annual ceremony.

"He has so many gifts that he shares with this community," said Katherine Koonce, the head of school. "He keeps this school moving and running through his gifts in that area in the facilities, but he also keeps this graduation ceremony reverent with The Lord's Prayer. When he sings that, that's his gift to us, and we so appreciate him."

For the 15 graduates this year, it's also McGowan's final gift to them.

"You know it's a joy, you find a joy of being able to share with them — the gift of singing," he said.