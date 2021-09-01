Custom trailer shop in East Nashville says pandemic caused 'surge' in business

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Aero Build of East Nashville is on pace to make five times as many custom trailers in 2021 than in 2019.

"We saw a huge surge in sales because people who were going to go in brick and mortar, they were like 'let's pivot,'" said Brian Fuente, CEO of Aero Build.

Brian Fuente started the business in 2019 after his mobile bartending business Aero Bar saw success in Nashville.

"From the music industry to mobile bartending to now we build these mobile campers," Fuente said.

Aero Build expects to build at least 85 trailers this year compared to just 15 two years ago.

The custom trailer shop is building mostly mobile coffee shops, breweries and retail shops. Aero Build has also customized trailers for a botox studio and the Nashville Opera.

Starting at $19,995, entrepreneurs can tap into the mobile business world with Aero Build's help. Fabricators build the trailers from the ground up, customizing everything from the counter tops to the exterior paint.

"The entry point financially is a lot less than a brick and mortar and your overhead is much different when you go mobile," Fuente said.

They take five to six weeks to make and are sold out for the year.