Customer Finds Credit Card Skimmer On Gas Station ATM

SMYRNA, Tenn. - A customer at Circle K in Smyrna found a credit card skimmer that looked nearly identical to the card reader on the ATM it was attached to.

According to Trae Epsy, when he tried to use the ATM inside the gas station on Almaville Road, he noticed it was a little bit different than usual. Epsy noticed the color was a little off and it seemed larger than normal. When he touched the reader, it seemed loose. That's when he informed managers.

"I had called her over because I didn't really want to touch it," said Epsy. "So, once I [saw] there was a little gap, I had her come and take it off and sure enough there was a little chip in there."

Epsy said he was close to putting his card in when he realized something was off, but always tries to check ATM or gas pump card readers anyway.

"It's kind of crazy they can do all of this technology but they can't put it towards a good use," said Epsy. "So, that's just people nowadays I guess."

The manager of the Circle K called the ATM company who sent out a technician to check out the device. They were then instructed to contact Smyrna police.

According to the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs, gas stations are some of the most popular targets for credit card scammers. They have the following advice: