Customer shoots, kills one suspect during ATM robbery attempt at Murfreesboro gas station

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A customer shot and killed a suspect during an attempted ATM robbery at a Murfreesboro gas station early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the 7-Eleven Exxon on East Northfield Boulevard when three suspects tried to steal an ATM using a sledgehammer to break through the glass.

"When officers arrived, the windows of the business [were] busted out, a guy wire around an ATM that's been pulled off its base and one person deceased outside the building," Murfreesboro Police Department spokesperson Larry Flowers said.

Police said a customer inside the store displayed a gun and fired at the individuals attempting to steal the ATM, striking and killing one suspect. The other two suspects fled the scene, leaving their partner behind.

"From what the investigation gathered, they were after that ATM and that ATM only. We would not encourage people to get or intervene in these types of situations," Flowers said.

Officers later found a stolen pickup truck with the guy wire still attached and a second stolen vehicle abandoned nearby. Police believe both vehicles were used in the attempted theft.

Investigators are looking into whether this incident is connected to another ATM theft that occurred eight months ago at a different 7-Eleven on South Church Street, where thieves were caught on camera.

Karen Laakkonen, a customer who visited the store after the incident, noticed the damage immediately.

"The window broke out, and the first thing I asked her is, 'What happened?' Because I worked in a convenience store. And we actually had about the same thing happen," Laakkonen said.

Police are still searching for the two suspects who escaped. Analysts with the Real Time Crime Center are reviewing public safety and license plate reader cameras to identify the getaway vehicle they used.

Detectives have spoken to the customer who fired the shot and are still working to confirm the identity of the suspect who died.

