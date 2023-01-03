Customers line up for Arnold's Country Kitchen one last time this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rain or shine there will be a line at Arnold's Country Kitchen in downtown Nashville, as this as this is the meat-and-three's last week open.

Staff will be closing the doors for good after 40 years, so fans of the food didn't mind standing 15 to 20 minutes in the rain for Tuesday's special.

There was a line outside the doors when NewsChannel 5 was there around noon.

"I can't say a word about the weather. I can't say that on air. It’s not welcoming," customer Paul Elledge said.

But Elledge has plenty to say about Arnold's Country Kitchen.

"I'm out here because it’s Tuesday. Arnold's is closing, and it’s cabbage day," said Elledge. "And cabbage is my favorite dish at Arnold's. I've been coming here for 15 years."

And not even the wet forecast wasn't going to wash away the cravings of southern comfort.

"I knew it was raining, and I thought I could just run in. It’s such a line though I should've known better."

David Carroll like many others wanted to enjoy one more meal here for one last time.

The owners announced the closing last week.

In a statement the Arnold family said in part, "the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey."

They also say this was 100% their decision and on their terms.

"It’s totally worth it to come out and come to Arnold's one last time. I'm from here and moved out of town recently, and so when I saw that they're going to be open for one more week while I was in town, I knew I had to come over and enjoy it one more time," said Nia Pruitt.

The Arnold family did say don't take this to mean goodbye for good, as they hope there is more to come for the eatery in Nashville.

This is news these regulars say they can chew on.

"Meat and threes originate from Nashville, so to know that it’s a meal of the working class people and slowly it’s making its way out of the city and sad to see. But I hope that this tradition keeps up," Pruitt said.

Long-time customers thank the staff for the memories, good food and great company.

The meat-and-three staple will close this Saturday.