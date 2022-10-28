Customers say goodbye to iconic East Nashville bakery after nearly 19 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the end of an era: after 18 and a half years, Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will be closing its doors.

On Friday, loyal customers lined up bright and early along the sidewalk to get one last taste of the owner’s delicious food.

For many community members, Sweet 16th Bakery is considered to be the cornerstone of East Nashville. They serve everything from cakes and cookies to sandwiches.

Customers said it's the charm and love from owner Ellen Einstein they will miss the most.

"When you start coming, she gets to know your name really quick and what you like and just always makes you feel welcomed. Waiting in line forms a community too," loyal customer Julie Mattes said.

The bakery's last day open will be Saturday. Ellen is ready for a new chapter in her life.

"A lot of people have said to us it’s not just what you bake. It’s not just the product you put out, but it’s you and Dan. We have tried very hard to make this a place where you felt like home," Sweet 16th Bakery owner Ellen Einstein explained.

Ellen and her late husband Dan opened the bakery nearly 19 years ago. She said that since his passing early this year, it’s been difficult to continue at the shop.

Over the years, her customers have become family. They're devastated by the news but are very understanding.

"It's just something that we can always count on with them being here, and I wish Ellen all the best. They kept this thing going for so long. I’m sure they’re ready to rest a little bit, but we’re sure going to miss them," Customer Dan Defty said.

Ellen is grateful for the sweet times. She said the community was and became a shoulder to lean on during some of the most difficult times.

"Thank you so much for being supportive and being by my side through thick and then. From day one until the last day," Einstein said.

Nashville Mayor John Copper stopped by the shop and hand delivered a Certificate of Recognition on Friday. He thanked Ellen and Dan for being an integral part of the Nashville community.

Today I visited @Sweet16thbakery in East Nashville. For nearly 19 years, Ellen Einstein and her husband Dan have offered sweet treats to many loyal customers before his passing. Honored to present her with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of all Nashville residents. pic.twitter.com/prXX9FlfaH — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) October 28, 2022

Ellen plans to take some time to visit with her family and take a much-needed break in this next phase of her life.

She sold out of everything on Friday, but she will be back at 8 a.m. Saturday for the store's last day.