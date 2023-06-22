Cut off and stolen: Historical marker recognizing lynching of 15-year-old boy in Nashville missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historical marker that stood on Old Burkett Road where 15-year-old Samuel Smith was lynched years ago has gone missing.

Over the years, the history of Nashville has grown more visible.

With more than200 historical markers installed, people have been learning about the people and places that left their mark on the city.

But part of honoring the past includes recognizing the good, the bad, and the shameful. Among the dark chapters in our history includes the lynching of a 15-year-old boy in retribution of an alleged robbery and shooting. That tragedy occurred in 1924 and was detailed on a historical marker.

Metro Council Member Joy Styles said she's been working to get the marker approved since 2019.

"Samuel Smith who lost his life was shot and lynched. He was kidnapped from a hospital bed, stripped naked and brought back out here," she said.

The marker was installed in April, but now it's gone missing.

"It has been cut off. It's not that it's been hit. This has been damaged and it's heartbreaking because this is a wonderful community. Cane Ridge and most of the residents are lovely but something like this happens and you realize you know what we still have work to do," she said.

The Metro Historical Commission said it's working on replacing the missing marker. But it may take months before the manufacturer can remake it given that it's handmade.

The cost of installing a marker is close to $3,000.

"It's sad to know that there are these cowardly individuals that did this in the cloak of darkness and certainly looking forward to holding them accountable, finding out who they are," she said.

Styles said she won't waver in her efforts to share the city's history, because facing the truth is the only way to move forward.