Cuteness overload! Nashville Predators players walked in with these adoptable pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How cute is this!! These sweet pups went on a field trip to meet some of their favorite hockey players!

Coco, Bambi, Alpha, Oakley, Miss Daisy, Swizzle and Pirate from the the Williamson County Animal Center & Wags and Walks Nashville met the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

They even got to walk in with some of them too!

You can learn more about adopting these pups here and here.