Cuteness overload! Nashville Predators players walked in with these adoptable pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How cute is this!! These sweet pups went on a field trip to meet some of their favorite hockey players!
Coco, Bambi, Alpha, Oakley, Miss Daisy, Swizzle and Pirate from the the Williamson County Animal Center & Wags and Walks Nashville met the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
They even got to walk in with some of them too!
You can learn more about adopting these pups here and here.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp