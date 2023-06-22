Affordable housing waiting lists to open in June for CWA Plaza Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the month of June, two affordable waiting lists will open for CWA Plaza Apartments I and II. The applications for CWA Plaza Apartmens I will be open June 27 to June 29. For CWA Plaza Apartments II, applications are open from June 28 to June 30.

Applications for housing are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and anyone who is currently on the waiting list will need to reapply.

Applications are available 24 hours a day. They are online only, and take approximately ten minutes to complete. You can complete the application by clicking on the button at the top right corner of the website where the yellow banner is. You can also view a sample application with all the required information before applying if needed.

Each property has its own individual waiting list, so applicants interested in both will need to fill out two online applications.

If you need any further assistance in applying, call the management office at 615-254-5576 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.