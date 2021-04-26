Cyclists 'Ride Against Racism' at Noble Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cyclists and supporters joined at Noble Park in the Gulch Sunday for a 'Ride Against Racism'.

Cycle Bar in the Gulch hosted 75 cyclists for three out-door classes to raise funds for the organization Everybody vs. Racism. The Nashville-based group works to end racism through education and awareness.

Riders enjoyed a live DJ and got to reward themselves with free pizza and beer after their workout.

In total, they raised more than $4,565.

"Being here in the Gulch and being right smack in the middle of our neighborhood- I hope it's bringing an awareness that we actually are standing together as one. We want to link arms with everybody and we want to let people know that we support them and we're behind them," said Katie Mancuso, a marketing and P.R. expert who helped organize the event. Mancuso said businesses like M Street, Papa John's, and Tennessee Brew House helped make the event a success.

Management with the Cycle Bar says this was just one of several events they plan to hold in the future.