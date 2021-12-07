DA requests TBI investigation after off-duty MNPD officer shot man involved in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — District Attorney General Glenn Funk has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate a shooting involving an off-duty MNPD officer.

The agency confirmed its involvement Tuesday, saying the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday after a crash on Dickerson Pike.

MNPD said Officer Byron Boelter, a Hunters Lane school resource officer, came upon the crash and stopped to check on those involved.

The TBI said preliminary information indicates that the driver — identified as 20-year-old Rod Reed — got out of the car and reached back inside for a gun on the dashboard. The agency said Boelter “fired several times,” striking and injuring Reed, who was taken to an area hospital.

Police said Tuesday that Reed was wanted by the ATF on federal gun and drug charges at the time of the shooting. He will be arrested when he's discharge from the hospital.

The TBI said once it wraps its investigation, DA Funk will ultimately decide if any charges will be filed in the shooting.