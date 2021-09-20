Dam release leads to flooding concerns in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A "significant water release" from the Normandy Dam is leading to flooding concerns Monday in Bedford County, county emergency officials said.

An alert from Bedford County Emergency Management told residents in low-lying areas along the Duck River downstream from the Normandy Dam should consider moving to higher ground Sunday night.

As of 4:00a.m. Monday, the Duck River in Shelbyville was at 25 feet, which is considered minor flood stage. A National Weather Service forecast for that point of the river expects the river to rise to 29.5 feet later Monday morning, which would be considered moderate flood stage.

Fisherman's Park was badly flooded as of Monday morning.

Just got to Shelbyville and Fisherman’s park is MASSIVELY flooded. @NC5 @NC5_LelanStatom pic.twitter.com/WwKNulfJxv — Cole Johnson NC5 (@ColeJohnsonTV) September 20, 2021

Closer to the Normandy Dam, the Normandy Volunteer Fire Department had to move its firetrucks to the town square to keep them from being affected by the high water.

Despite the warning from county emergency officials, the Tennessee Valley Authority said the dam release shouldn't affect areas downstream.

"The Duck River area near Tullahoma, TN received over 6" of rain in the last 24 hours. As a result, we are spilling at Normandy Dam to bring the lake's elevation down," TVA said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.