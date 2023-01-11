Damaging wind, small hail bring about Storm 5 Alert for Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After several days of being spoiled with mild temperatures, a cold front will bring storm chances followed by dropping temperatures to end the week.

Ahead of the cold front storms will develop, likely beginning around 4 a.m. Thursday, bringing some gusty wind and lightning. It’s not impossible for a storm to reach strong to severe limits, and also not out of question for a slight chance for an isolated tornado.

Chances for severe storms remain low with a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) over much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. However, along the Tennessee/Alabama border, and areas south have a great risk for severe storms as these areas are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for bad weather.

The cold front should clear the NewsChannel 5 viewing area after lunchtime and our attention will turn to the cold air moving in behind it. Moisture on the back side of this system could change to snowflakes as the cold air moves in.

It is possible Friday that the Cumberland Plateau could see a little accumulation, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Make sure you have a number of ways to receive potentially life-saving weather information. A weather radio is a great way to get alerts along with downloading our FREE Storm Shield App to your smartphone.