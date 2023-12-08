Damaging winds, heavy downpours prompt Storm 5 Alert for Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With many events being postponed Saturday with the threat of strong to severe storms, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert thanks to a strong cold front set to move through the area this weekend.

After several days of mild temperatures, we are tracking a strong cold front that will bring the threat of strong to severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are at a risk for severe storms, with the majority of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms.

WTVF

The primary concern with any storms will be damaging wind, but small hail and a very low chance of tornadoes cannot be entirely ruled out.

WTVF

Storm timing looks to get going around 3 p.m. Saturday, with storms diminishing and a cold rain lingering after midnight.

WTVF

One way to stay ahead of the storms is by downloading the free NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App.

WTVF