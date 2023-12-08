Damaging winds, heavy downpours prompt Storm 5 Alert for Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With many events being postponed Saturday with the threat of strong to severe storms, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert thanks to a strong cold front set to move through the area this weekend.
After several days of mild temperatures, we are tracking a strong cold front that will bring the threat of strong to severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are at a risk for severe storms, with the majority of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms.
The primary concern with any storms will be damaging wind, but small hail and a very low chance of tornadoes cannot be entirely ruled out.
Storm timing looks to get going around 3 p.m. Saturday, with storms diminishing and a cold rain lingering after midnight.
One way to stay ahead of the storms is by downloading the free NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App.
Ben recommends:
“I want to introduce you to our newest Hitmakers Award recipient, Juan Santiago. While he's lived all over, his common thread is serving people. Hospitality is in his blood, and you'll hear why his late Mother played such an influential role in Juan winning this award. Juan will tell you, you don't have to be a celebrity to receive star hospitality treatment in Music City, because Juan makes all his guests VIP."
-Ben Hill