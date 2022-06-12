Dangerous Heat Arrives Today

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, June 12, 2022

The first heat wave of 2022 is here, and it’s important to make sure you are taking precautions to beat the heat. Record highs this week are in jeopardy, and we could see actual highs reach 100 for the first time since 2012.

For today, we will call it the “warm-up,” of the heat wave as temperatures climb into the low 90s, and heat indices top out around 100. If you are heading to CMA Fest it is important you remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

If you are attending the big shows at Nissan Stadium tonight it will still be warm and somewhat muggy.

For much of the week, we will see heat index values (what it feels like) between 105-110.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Monday from 11am-7pm.