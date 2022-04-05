'Darius and Friends' St. Jude benefit concert coming to Ryman Auditorium June 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multi-Platinum superstar Darius Rucker is returning to Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium for his 13th annual Darius and Friends concert benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on June 6.

The event will unofficially kick off the week of the Country Music Awards Fest in downtown Nashville and will feature an all-star roster of friends, who will be announced as the date draws nearer.

To date, the recurring event has raised more than $2.5 million for the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which focuses on how the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“I can’t wait to be back at the Ryman with all of our friends from St. Jude,” shared the three time Grammy Award winner. “This show is always a highlight of the year for me, because it not only raises funds for a very important cause, but it also allows me to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville for a fun night of incredible music.”

Friends who've performed with Rucker in previous years include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, John Daly, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers and Tommy Thayer of KISS, among many others.

Tickets to the concert start at $50, with VIP options up to $150. Pre-sale access begins on April 6 at 10 a.m. CST, and general public ticket sales will launch Friday at 10 a.m.